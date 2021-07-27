Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 447.3% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.5 days.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $$6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

