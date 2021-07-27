Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 2,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 164,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

