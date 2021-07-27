Dril-Quip (DRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.