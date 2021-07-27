Dril-Quip (DRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DRQ stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78.
In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
