Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.