DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

DTE traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

