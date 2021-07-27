DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

