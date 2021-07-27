DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.38. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

