Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 883.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ducommun worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,748. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

