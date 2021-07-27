DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

DD stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

