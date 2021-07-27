DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
DD stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.02.
In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
