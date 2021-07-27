DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.96 ($49.37).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DWS shares. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DWS traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €40.16 ($47.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,472 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

