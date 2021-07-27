Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Equifax worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $255.11 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.