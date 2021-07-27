Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

