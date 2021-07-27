Eaton Vance Management Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.54% of Kimball International worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

