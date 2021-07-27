Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Meritor were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 290.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 10.4% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

MTOR opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

