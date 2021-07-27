Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $220.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

