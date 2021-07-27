electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

