Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Elevate Credit to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,204 shares of company stock worth $3,901,062. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

