Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given a $97.44 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

