Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.00

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 354396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

ESP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.71. The company has a market capitalization of £573.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85.

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 93,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

