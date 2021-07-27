Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32,322.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.37. 97,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,626. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

