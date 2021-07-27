Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

GOOG stock traded down $54.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,737.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,794.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,521.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

