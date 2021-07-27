Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

CHRW traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 14,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,585. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

