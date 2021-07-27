Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,292 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,020.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

AMGN traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $244.61. 67,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.