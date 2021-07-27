Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 33.54.

Shares of EDR opened at 25.53 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.42.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.