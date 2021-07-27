Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WATT stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,706.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,948 shares of company stock valued at $304,045. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WATT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

