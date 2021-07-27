Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.85 and last traded at C$56.20. Approximately 69,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 136,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.63.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

