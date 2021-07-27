EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

