EnPro Industries (NPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.740-5.080 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

