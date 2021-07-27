Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84 to $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million to $590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.28 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.890 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

