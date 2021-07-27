Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 131,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,294. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

