Entrée Resources’ (ETG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$0.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.05.

Shares of TSE:ETG opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.64 million and a P/E ratio of -19.77. Entrée Resources has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.