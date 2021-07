Entrée Resources’ (ETG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$0.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.05.

Shares of TSE:ETG opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.64 million and a P/E ratio of -19.77. Entrée Resources has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

