Equal Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $455,904.97 and approximately $15,293.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

