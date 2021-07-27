Equitable Group (EQB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.90 per share for the quarter.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$143.10. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,613. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$71.93 and a twelve month high of C$153.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.33.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

