Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

