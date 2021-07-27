Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REXR stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

