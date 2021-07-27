Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ELS opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

