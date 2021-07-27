Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.88.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,568. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

