Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.760 EPS.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

