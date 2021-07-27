Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

EQR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

