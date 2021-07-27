Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 30,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,391. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

