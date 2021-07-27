Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $334.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

