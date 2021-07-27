EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESLOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.66.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.55.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.