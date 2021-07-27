Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EUMNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euro Manganese to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

