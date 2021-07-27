Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EUMNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euro Manganese to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.