EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

