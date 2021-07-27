EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.
EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
