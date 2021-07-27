EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

