EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 22.15.

EVCM opened at 17.51 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

