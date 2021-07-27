EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 3.3% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 18.09 and last traded at 18.08. 8,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.51.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

