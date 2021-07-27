EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVOP. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.19 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

