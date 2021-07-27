Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

