Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EXE stock opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.34. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXE. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.