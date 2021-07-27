Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
EXE stock opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.34. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
